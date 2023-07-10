Nearby homes evacuated in Derry's O'Donovan Road area due to gas leak
Residents in the area of O'Donovan Road in Derry are asked to keep windows and doors closed due to a gas leak in the area
By Laura Glenn
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Police have confirmed that the road is closed and diversions are in place.
A number of nearby homes have been evacuated and the Acorn centre has been opened for those who have had to leave their homes.
You can read the previous police statement, released earlier this afternoon, about the suspected gas leak on www.derryjournal.com at https://www.derryjournal.com/news/environment/derrys-odonovan-road-area-closed-due-to-suspected-gas-leak-4213637