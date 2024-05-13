Nearly 20% of Derry to Craigavon greenway completed at North Western end
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asked the Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd how much of the 115 kilometre Craigavon to Derry greenway was finished.
Mr. O’Dowd replied: “22 kilometres of greenway route between Craigavon and Derry has been delivered along the 115 kilometre route corridor.
"The 22km relate to sections between Strabane and Derry, including the recently completed Strabane North greenway.”
The minister said greenway delivery is generally council-led with DfI funding up to 50 per cent of the capital cost.
"My officials have been working with councils to identify their greenway priorities over the next 5 years and to develop an appropriate grant and support framework for the effective delivery of greenways going forward.
"By working together we can provide more people with access to high quality greenways, encouraging more walking, wheeling and cycling and addressing the climate emergency,” he stated.
