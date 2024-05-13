Nearly 20% of Derry to Craigavon greenway completed at North Western end

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 20 per cent of a proposed greenway between Derry and Craigavon has been delivered on the Derry to Strabane stretch of the route.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asked the Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd how much of the 115 kilometre Craigavon to Derry greenway was finished.

Mr. O’Dowd replied: “22 kilometres of greenway route between Craigavon and Derry has been delivered along the 115 kilometre route corridor.

"The 22km relate to sections between Strabane and Derry, including the recently completed Strabane North greenway.”

The minister said greenway delivery is generally council-led with DfI funding up to 50 per cent of the capital cost.

"My officials have been working with councils to identify their greenway priorities over the next 5 years and to develop an appropriate grant and support framework for the effective delivery of greenways going forward.