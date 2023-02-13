The local Association are launching their classroom based FIBKA accredited Introduction to Beekeeping programme on Monday March 20.

The programme will run for six consecutive Monday evenings, from 7.30pm – 9.30pm at An Culturlann, 37 Great James St, Derry. The course fee is £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman, Barney O'Hagan said: “We have had a lot of interest from people who just wanted some information about beekeeping and what it involves before they make a greater commitment or become a Member of our Association.

Ever fancied finding out about becoming a beekeeper?

"Our Introductory Course to Beekeeping will provide just that and it’s also an opportunity to meet other local beekeepers.”

This is an informal programme of six seminars covering topics such as Natural History of the Honeybee, The Honeybee Colony, Products of the Hive, Bee Keeping Equipment, and Honeybee Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On completion of the programme, participants have the opportunity to register their interest in the next level of study – or to join as a Member and get some hands-on experience in the local apiary at Brooke Park alongside experienced beekeepers.

There was a great response last May when Derry and District Beekeeping Association opened their gates to the public at the city centre Apiary in Brooke Park.

Activities included hands-on bee inspections, the life cycle of the bee, honey tasting with a cup of tea and questions and answers including on how we can all contribute through a few simple choices on plants, trees and flowers.