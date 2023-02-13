New Introduction to Beekeeping Course being offered in Derry from March 2023
Derry and District Beekeeping Association have announced the launch of a new six-week FIBKA Introduction to Beekeeping Course.
The local Association are launching their classroom based FIBKA accredited Introduction to Beekeeping programme on Monday March 20.
The programme will run for six consecutive Monday evenings, from 7.30pm – 9.30pm at An Culturlann, 37 Great James St, Derry. The course fee is £40.
Chairman, Barney O'Hagan said: “We have had a lot of interest from people who just wanted some information about beekeeping and what it involves before they make a greater commitment or become a Member of our Association.
"Our Introductory Course to Beekeeping will provide just that and it’s also an opportunity to meet other local beekeepers.”
This is an informal programme of six seminars covering topics such as Natural History of the Honeybee, The Honeybee Colony, Products of the Hive, Bee Keeping Equipment, and Honeybee Health.
On completion of the programme, participants have the opportunity to register their interest in the next level of study – or to join as a Member and get some hands-on experience in the local apiary at Brooke Park alongside experienced beekeepers.
There was a great response last May when Derry and District Beekeeping Association opened their gates to the public at the city centre Apiary in Brooke Park.
Activities included hands-on bee inspections, the life cycle of the bee, honey tasting with a cup of tea and questions and answers including on how we can all contribute through a few simple choices on plants, trees and flowers.
Anyone interested should register online from the DDBKA website www.derryanddistrictbeekeepers.com or email the Committee Secretary at [email protected]