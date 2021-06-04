New litter bins out the ‘Line’ hailed by walkway users

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ Councillor Logue said: “I got a call from a regular user of the walkway to ask me to pass on my thanks to the Council for the installation of a new waste bin about 2.5km out ‘the Line’.

“We often get complaints from people about the lack of bins in the area and the having to carry waste for a considerable amount of time before being able to dispose of it in a safe manner. It’s important that we do everything we can to enhance the area. It has a lot of untapped potential and as we found from our recent survey people want positive things to happen there . Karen Mullan and I will continue to push for the upgrade of the entire riverfront in the times ahead.”