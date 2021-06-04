New litter bins out the ‘Line’ hailed by walkway users
Sinn Féin’s Patricia Logue has thanked Derry City & Strabane District Council for the installation of new litter and dog waste bins out ‘the Line’ following a campaign by the party locally for more facilities along the riverfront walkway.
Speaking to the ‘Journal’ Councillor Logue said: “I got a call from a regular user of the walkway to ask me to pass on my thanks to the Council for the installation of a new waste bin about 2.5km out ‘the Line’.
“This follows on from the recent placement of additional dog waste bins in the area.
“We often get complaints from people about the lack of bins in the area and the having to carry waste for a considerable amount of time before being able to dispose of it in a safe manner. It’s important that we do everything we can to enhance the area. It has a lot of untapped potential and as we found from our recent survey people want positive things to happen there . Karen Mullan and I will continue to push for the upgrade of the entire riverfront in the times ahead.”