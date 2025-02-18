New plans unveiled for old Bogside Inn site in Derry

Plans for a mixed retail and residential building at the site of a former Derry pub have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The council’s planning portal recently received plans for a building with two ground floor retail units and 12 apartments above, at the vacant development site and old Bog Inn pub, opposite 66A Westland Street.

An accompanying Design Concept Statement said the development has been designed “in harmony” with the planned Meenan Square redevelopment project; a commercial, housing and office space project at the Bogside being co-developed by Apex Housing Association, the Executive Office (TEO) and Meenan Square Development Ltd.

The Statement added: “This application site is an integral part of the overall Meenan Square Redevelopment and is being carried out by Westco Developments, a private developer, in collaboration with Apex Housing and TEO.

The new development planned for the Bogside Inn site. pic; (Lee Kennedy Planning/ Design Concept Statement)

“The site was formerly part of the old Bog Inn Public House and the adjacent car park and will be developed in tandem with the overall Meenan Square project.

“Talks have been ongoing between all parties, and a PAD (Pre Application Discussion) has been lodged (with) council’s planning department to achieve a functional building that aesthetically complements the overall redevelopment project.

“All buildings have been demolished and removed from the site providing a blank canvas for the design team to provide a suitable building that’s in harmony with the overall redevelopment of Meenan Square.

“The previous and future uses of the site and its prominent location onto Westland Street provide the suitability of a high density mixed use development.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.