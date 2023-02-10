New sign puts Maydown on the map
A new village sign has been unveiled by Mayor Sandra Duffy and community leaders in Maydown.
Maydown Community Association Chairperson, Martin McCartney expressed his delight at the new sign and thanked those involved in the recent development of the area.
"We are delighted with the new welcome sign for Maydown. It complements the recent works by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) on the Strathfoyle/Maydown shared path
"A massive thank you to Ascot Signs, Maydown who donated the sign. And to Foyle Port for funding the shrub bed surround below it which was installed by Cyrill Quinn of Spring Growth Garden Centre.
"Thanks also to Graham McCormick from DCSDC for assisting with the planning permission application," Mr. McCartney stated.
The erection of the sign is the latest in a series of positive developments for the local area. These have included the ongoing development of the greenway to Strathfoyle and a new shared walking and cycle path between Strathfoye and Maydown.