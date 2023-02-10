News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New sign puts Maydown on the map

A new village sign has been unveiled by Mayor Sandra Duffy and community leaders in Maydown.

By Luke McCallion
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:18pm

Maydown Community Association Chairperson, Martin McCartney expressed his delight at the new sign and thanked those involved in the recent development of the area.

"We are delighted with the new welcome sign for Maydown. It complements the recent works by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) on the Strathfoyle/Maydown shared path

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A massive thank you to Ascot Signs, Maydown who donated the sign. And to Foyle Port for funding the shrub bed surround below it which was installed by Cyrill Quinn of Spring Growth Garden Centre.

The Mayor Sandra Duffy with Martin McCartney, Chairperson from Maydown Community Association, and local community leaders with the new sign.
Most Popular

"Thanks also to Graham McCormick from DCSDC for assisting with the planning permission application," Mr. McCartney stated.

The erection of the sign is the latest in a series of positive developments for the local area. These have included the ongoing development of the greenway to Strathfoyle and a new shared walking and cycle path between Strathfoye and Maydown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Strathfoyle to Maydown path and cycleway that will link to greenway ready by sum...
The new 'Welcome to Maydown' sign.
The sign was donated by Ascot Signs, Maydown. Foyle Port funded the shrub bed which was installed by Cyrill Quinn of Spring Growth Garden Centre.
The Mayor Sandra Duffy with community leaders at the unveiling of the sign.
Sandra Duffy