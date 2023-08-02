News you can trust since 1772

NI Water plans pipe bridge to provide security of supply in event of major incident

Northern Ireland Water is to install a pipe bridge over the Burnagibbagh River at Tullyally to provide greater security of water supply to customers in the Derry area.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:50 BST
The works are aimed to ensure continued supply in the event of outages at local water plants.

A fresh application has been lodged by the utility company, which, it says, will bolster the local water infrastructure.

A supporting statement – prepared by RPS on behalf of NI Water – said the works would ensure continued supply in the event of outages at local water plants.

"As part of their water resource plan and in order to have the ability to transfer water between Water Treatment Works (WTW) demand zones during a major incident, NI Water have identified the requirement for reinforcement of a section of the Caugh Hill - Corrody Trunk Main (from Edenreagh Junction to Corrody).

The pipe bridge will span the Burnagibbagh River in Tullyally.
"The enhancement of this link would provide the ability to pass increased flows from the Carmoney Water Treatment Works (WTW) via the upgraded Avish Hill Water Pumping Station (WPS).

“The reinforcement would also provide operational benefits to the Northern Resilience Phase 3 project, by permitting even larger flow transfers to Corrody Service Reservoir in the event of a works outage at Carmoney WTW, without impacting on high level customers in District Metered Area's directly supplied from the trunk main and will provide improved robustness and greater security of supply within the Northern Resource Zone.”

The development will take place over the Burnagibbagh River east of Church Road and west of Tullyally Road

It will comprise of a single span between two concrete piers and will 'reinforce the trunk main from Edenreagh to Corrody and provide greater security of supply within the Northern Resource Zone'.

