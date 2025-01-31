NIE boss Derek Hynes reports lower demand for EV charge points in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NIE managing director Derek Hynes has suggested commercial operators will not build more public charge points in Derry until more electrical cars are on the road.

Mr. Hynes said: “We just have not seen the same level of interest from public charge point operators to build the charging infrastructure up there.”

The NIE boss was asked about the relative dearth of Electrical Vehicle charge points by SDLP MLA Mark Durkan at the Stormont Infrastructure Committee.

“Up in Derry, there is a perception that there is an urban/urban divide around the infrastructure. The publicly accessible infrastructure that we have for EVs is proportionally nowhere near that of other cities — and one larger city, in particular,” he said.

Mr. Durkan asked if the lack of capacity was due to constraints at NIE's end. Mr. Hynes replied that it wasn’t explaining that for commercial operators it was a ‘chicken and egg conundrum’ and demand had to come before more EV points were built.

“They would argue that, until there is enough volume of cars up there and an inherent local demand, there is no commercial incentive for them to try to build it. It is only at that point that we would get to challenge and see if the capacity is there, how much it will cost and the timeline.

"We try to forecast it, but we will not know until they see enough vehicles to make them want to go and install the charging points. I was at Magee campus a couple of weeks ago and queued for the one charger on-site, so we have all had personal experience of it,” said Mr. Hynes.