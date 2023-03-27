The closure of the road and diversions to traffic approaching both sides of the village, take place from 7pm – 6am daily and are being undertaken by Donegal County Council to facilitate ‘essential repair works’.

Donegal County Council has said the Regional Road (R238) through Muff Village from the Texaco Filling Station to the Circle K Filling Station will be closed from March 27 until March 31 and then on April 3 and 4. The route will not be closed on Saturday night, April 1 and Sunday night, April 2.