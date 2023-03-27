News you can trust since 1772
Night-time diversions as roadworks begin through Muff village

Night-time road closures and significant diversions in Muff village will begin this evening, March 27 until March 31 and again on April 3 and 4, as roadworks take place.

By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:01 BST

The closure of the road and diversions to traffic approaching both sides of the village, take place from 7pm – 6am daily and are being undertaken by Donegal County Council to facilitate ‘essential repair works’.

Donegal County Council has said the Regional Road (R238) through Muff Village from the Texaco Filling Station to the Circle K Filling Station will be closed from March 27 until March 31 and then on April 3 and 4. The route will not be closed on Saturday night, April 1 and Sunday night, April 2.

Donegal County Council confirmed that the alternative routes are Muff – CarndonaghBuncrana – Bridgend - Skeoge Roundabout -

Muff, Co. Donegal. Picture: Google Earth
Culmore Roundabout - Muff – R238 – R240 – R244 – R238 – A2 – A515 – A2 – R238

See https://www.donegalcoco.ie/ for updates.

