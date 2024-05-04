No trace of ‘blue-green algae’ at Moorlough when NIEA visited
Environment minister Andrew Muir said: “The NIEA confirmed, from photographs received on April 4, 2024, the presence of blue-green algae at Moorlough, Strabane.
"NIEA staff visited the lough on April 5, 2024 and observed no signs of an algae bloom. The behaviour of blooms can be unpredictable and their location within a water body can change quickly throughout the day. Therefore, a bloom that may be visible at one location one day may not be visible the next.”
Cyanobacteria – often referred to as ‘blue-green algae’ – is actually a type of bacteria that can be harmful to dogs.
West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asked the minister what action his Department could take following a recent outbreak at Moorlough.
Local Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs previously raised the presence of blooms at the lough in February.
Last summer a number of popular North Derry beaches were closed due to the presence of ‘blue-green algae’ in Lough Neagh and the River Bann.
Mr. Muir said his department is leading a cross departmental Water Quality Steering Group and is in the process of finalising a draft report with a set of evidenced based recommendations to tackle blue-green algae and secure longer-term improvements in water quality.
"This report will be brought to the Executive for consideration and discussion. This will support the actions relevant to improving water quality across Northern Ireland in the draft Environmental Improvement Plan.
“My Department also plans to commence a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) scheme that aims to identify viable technical solutions to deal with the immediate effects of Blue-Green Algae in Lough Neagh which may then be able to be used in other waterways,” said Mr. Muir.
Pollution and high water temperatures in Lough Neagh had a significant impact on north Derry’s angling, tourism and bathing beaches with 25 confirmed instances of algal blooms in the lower Bann last year, East Derry DUP MLA Maurice Bradley attested in the Stormont Assembly back in February.
