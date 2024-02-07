‘Blue-green algae’ at Donemana-beauty spot Moorlough reported to NIEA
Sinn Féin Sperrin Councillor Paul Boggs said the detection of cyanobacteria – a type of bacteria that can be harmful to dogs – was a cause for concern.
"I have been in contact with the NIEA in regards to the reappearance of algae in Moorlough and they have confirmed that it is indeed blue-green algae," he said.
"Signs have been erected warning people not to enter the water or allow their pets to do so and I would urge people to follow that advice,” said Colr. Boggs.
The presence of bacterial blooms in the Donemana lake comes in the wake of a summer of beach closures in north Derry due to issues in Lough Neagh and the River Bann.
"Blue-green algae has been a persistent issue in waterways across Ireland for some years now, including in our biggest lake, Lough Neagh.
"Indeed, I was pleased to hear Michelle O'Neill reference the importance of Lough Neagh directly in her first speech as First Minister, highlighting her commitment to improving water quality.
"Sinn Féin have been working with officials to develop water quality strategies and now that the Executive has returned we will be making clear to the new DAERA Minister that it must be a priority.
"In the meantime, I will remain in contact with the NIEA for regular updates on the conditions at Moor Lough and on what is being done to aid its recovery,” he said.