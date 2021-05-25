Census Director Dr David Marshall thanked the public for their participation. “We have had a fantastic response to the 2021 Census with 97% of households returning their questionnaire. This surpasses the last Census in 2011 and will help us deliver an accurate picture of the population.

“We urge anyone who hasn’t yet done so to complete and return a paper Census form now and play their part in helping shape public services for the next decade.

“We have issued reminder letters and paper questionnaires to households which have not returned their Census. Field staff are still on the ground making sure the details collected in the census are accurate. Help shape the future of your area by helping government departments, businesses, charities and other organisations understand what local areas need now and what they are likely to need in the future.”

Derry city centre skyline at sunset.

The online portal, which most people used to complete their Census, is now closed. However, there is still time to complete a paper form.

Everyone is required by law to complete the Census and you risk prosecution and could be fined if you do not return your Census.