Ordering print copies of the Derry Journal Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary commemorative edition
As the people of Derry and others across Ireland prepare to mark the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday massacre this weekend, we at the Derry Journal have prouced a special commemorative newspaper next Friday, January 28 2022.
The commemorative edition features interviews and reflections as relatives of some of those killed or wounded in Derry’s Bogside on January 30, 1972, and others who were there that day, look back on the impact Bloody Sunday has had on their lives, their families, their city and beyond over the five decades.
The edition carries the thoughts of many prominent figures from Derry and across Ireland as they reflect on Bloody Sunday, and the bravery and dignity of the Bloody Sunday families during their long campaign.
We feature material from the Derry Journal archive and look at contemporary reports and images carried by this paper at the time back in 1972 and since to give a sense of the importance of Bloody Sunday to our region, our country and internationally.
Thirteen boys and men were shot and killed on the streets of Derry during an anti-internment march held 50 years ago next weekend when paratroopers opened fire. Another man died later of his injuries and dozens more were wounded that day. Those who lost their lives were Patrick Doherty (32). Gerald Donaghey (17), Jackie Duddy (17), Hugh Gilmour (17), Michael Kelly (17, Michael McDaid (20), Kevin McElhinney (17), Barney McGuigan (41), Gerald McKinney (35), William McKinney (26), William Nash (19), Jim Wray (22), John Young (17) and John Johnston (59).
Derry has never forgotten them. And we remember still.
*Please note: The commemorative edition is available at outlets across much of Ireland north and south from Friday of next week. It can also be ordered and posted worldwide via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/derry-journal-bloody-sunday-50th-anniversary-supplement-tickets-249166292087