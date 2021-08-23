Over 2,000 more now vaccinated

Many people queued up at Foyle Arena over the weekend to receive the Pfizer jab during the last walk-in clinics for all adults to be staged at the Derry hub.

The Western Trust congratulated its Vaccination Teams and all the volunteers who worked tirelessly over the Big Jab Weekend.

“A massive 3,850 vaccines were administered across our Mass Vaccination Centres with 2,274 of those being first doses,” the Trust confirmed.

Foyle Arena

“Thanks to all who took this last chance opportunity to get their first jab in a Mass Vaccination Centre.”

Meanwhile the drive to get more people vaccinated continues and further important initiatives are planned, Health Minister Robin Swann said yesterday.

“This next phase will include a sustained focus on localised pop-up walk-in clinics, both in high footfall locations and in areas where accessibility issues and other barriers may have impacted on take-up,” the Health Minister said.

“The Big Jab Weekend has proven that there is still a strong demand for vaccination. Our aim will be to be bring forward a series of further opportunities at community level.

“There will also be a big focus on further and higher education in September, as well as other take-up promotions.

“The number of participating pharmacies offering vaccination appointments will also be expanding.”