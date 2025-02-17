Over €42 million allocated for Donegal's roads

Donegal County Council has been allocated €42.425 million for investment in its regional and local roads.

The allocation is part of the national funding package which totals €713 million, and which was announced by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, Minister of State Seán Canney and Minister of State Jerry Buttimer.

Welcoming the allocation, Donegal junior minister, Charlie McConalogue said: "The maintenance and renewal of our regional and local road network in Donegal are crucial. This allocation of almost €42.5 million is the third highest allocation in the country after Cork and Galway and represents an increase of over €6 million compared to the amount for 2024.

"Keeping our roads in good condition is vital for maintaining social and economic connectivity and linking people and places across the county and the region," the Minister of State with special responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy added.

"The grants allocated to Donegal under various headings will fund a variety of projects, including bridge repairs, junction reconfigurations and initiatives to reduce traffic congestion in our towns. They will also aim to enhance access to educational institutions, businesses and public transport," he said.

"The funding will also allow for road pavement strengthening works, preventative surface dressing works, drainage works, community involvement schemes and climate change adaptation and resilience works across our county.

"I commend the team at Donegal County Council for their excellent work in maintaining Donegal's infrastructure and thank the county councillors for the work they do in their respective electoral areas," the Minister McConalogue added.