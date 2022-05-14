Packed programme for Derry’s LGBTQIA+ Awareness Week

The week will be launched by Alison Bell from Mermaids on Monday, May 16 at The Playhouse at 12.30pm.

Events are as follows: Monday, May 16 – Official Launch of LGBTQIA+ Awareness Week at The Playhouse, 12.30pm

Tuesday, May 17 – Advocacy Drop In, Facebook Live event with The Rainbow Project, 12.30pm – 1.30pm / ‘Queer History Scrapbooking’ at The Rainbow Project (Foyle office), 7pm

Wednesday, May 18 – Screening of ‘Different Journeys’ at Centre for Contemporary Art, Derry – 7pm

Thursday, May 19 – ‘Creative Queers’ at The Playhouse, Derry – 7pm

Saturday, May 21 – ‘40+ Brunch’ at Gwynn’s Pavilion, Brooke Park, Derry – 12pm

Sunday, May 22 – Family Funday at St Columb’s Park Pitches, Waterside – 2pm – 5pm.

Kathleen Bradley, chairperson of Foyle Pride said: “Having a visual presence during weeks like this allows the LGBTQ+ community to be seen, and to feel a part of the place where they live, work, and learn.

“I would encourage everyone to embrace the upcoming awareness week as an opportunity to raise their personal awareness levels and to connect with the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Eimear Willis, Western Health and Wellbeing Officer for The Rainbow Project said: “After two years of LGBTQIA+ people living in double isolation, it’s so exciting to have an in-person programme again.

“Our connections to each other are the key focus for this year’s programming, with events highlighting our history, our stories and our creativity. There is something for everyone – and we’re so excited to see you all again.”

Martin McConnellogue, from UNISON LGBT+ Branch, said: “The week is an opportunity for us to highlight the issues that LGBTQIA+ workers face, and to promote the support that being a member of a trade union can bring. LGBTQIA+ workers are not alone.”

Philip Baxendale from Queer Collective said: “The LGBTQIA+ community has always used the arts to express identity and connect as a community, from Sappho of ancient Greece to the multiple queer artists of today, we continue to highlight the cultural contributions made by the LGBTQIA+ community. We welcome the opportunity to showcase ‘Creative Queers’ and celebrate the queer talent from the Foyle area.”

For further information on any of the events happening during the week, contact Martin by emailing [email protected]

Booking is required for the ‘Creative Queer’ event, contact The Playhouse on 02871 268027.