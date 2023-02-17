People Before Profit plan pothole protest at ‘crater’ on arterial route
A protest will take place at a ‘crater’ on the Northland Road unless it is patched by Monday, a local councillor has said.
Foyleside People Before Profit Shaun Harkin complained that a huge pothole on the arterial route at the entrance to the Glen estate is a dangerous hazard for motorists.
"Potholes all over the city are a serious problem. I've spoken to residents in the Glen about this crater on the Northland Road near the entrance to Glenside Road. I witnessed its impact on traffic from across the city,” he said.
Colr. Harkin said he has reported the pothole to the Department of Infrastructure and intends mounting a protest at 3pm on Monday if it is not remedied.
"I would encourage residents and road users anywhere to do the same in order to put a spotlight on the state of our roads.
"We can't allow the city to fall apart. We deserve decent infrastructure. Let's start sending the message enough is enough."