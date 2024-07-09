Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved plans for a new picnic area and outdoor gym between two Derry housing developments.

At a Planning Committee meeting on Monday, members also approved construction of a pathway over an existing stream, as well as a nearby puffin crossing to allow for safe access, on the land between the Clon Dara and Clon Elagh developments in Skeoge.

A Planning Officer said public bodies, such as NI Water and DfI Roads, raised no objections to the proposal, but members of the public had raised concerns such as anti -social behaviour, road safety, dog fouling and lack of consultation.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

“There’s a culvert proposed at a central section of the site over an existing stream,” the officer said, “which will allow a path to link the housing developments with the existing play park.

Clon Dara estate, Skeoge Road. DER2126GS - 091

“There’s a picnic area and community garden provided in the southern section of the site and the puffin crossing on the main road will allow it all to be linked up and allow safe crossing.

“In terms of habitat, species and natural heritage, mature trees that are within the site will be retained and youth planting undertaken.

“New hard surface areas within the picnic area and community garden will be constructed using porous surfacing to allow natural infiltration of rainwater, and path surfaces will be graded to allow run-off to the grass areas either side, so surface water flooding is unlikely.

“As the site comprises open space at present and the facilities proposed will enhance the use of the area and will bring substantial community benefits.”

Andrew Balfour,