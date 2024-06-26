Planning application submitted for veterinary clinic in Burnfoot
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Planning permission is being sought from Donegal County Council for a new veterinary clinic in Burnfoot.
The application, submitted by Maria Barron, is seeking permission for the erection of a commercial unit, to be used as a veterinary clicic with office, file storage and toilet facilities, connection to mains foul sewer and existing services and all associated site development works at Ballyderowen in Burnfoot.
The planning application is due to be decided upon by August 15.
The application can be read at www.eplanning.ie/dcc
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.