Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission is being sought from Donegal County Council for a new veterinary clinic in Burnfoot.

The application, submitted by Maria Barron, is seeking permission for the erection of a commercial unit, to be used as a veterinary clicic with office, file storage and toilet facilities, connection to mains foul sewer and existing services and all associated site development works at Ballyderowen in Burnfoot.

The planning application is due to be decided upon by August 15.