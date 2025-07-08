Plans for long-awaited Coshquin play park renewed by Derry council
A long-standing application for a new play park for Coshquin has been renewed by Derry City & Strabane District Council.
The application for a new park with play equipment, seats, bins, cycle stands, new footpaths, tree and shrub planting, grass works and park signage at the northern Derry estate was first submitted in 2019.
The facility will be located immediately east of the Little Acorns Community Creche and opposite The Cosh Bar off the Benview Road.
Plans were originally approved by the Council Planning Committee in 2020.
