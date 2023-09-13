News you can trust since 1772

Pollinator friendly garden she installed at Gaelscoil na Daróige

A multipurpose pollinator friendly garden shed crafted by the Glen Men’s Shed has been installed at Gaelscoil na Daróige in Ballmagroarty.
By Staff Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:11 BST
The installation of the shed is the culmination of weeks of collaborative work. Funding was sourced through Live Here, Love Here School Pollinator Grant.

The shed comprises a green living roof and planter boxes, stores a range of gardening tools and also bicycle maintenance tools.

The development has also seen outdoor posters and signage erected in relation to the importance of wildlife and pollinators.

Staff and pupils of Gaelscoil na Daróige and members of the Glen Men's Shed with the new pollinator-friendly shed.Staff and pupils of Gaelscoil na Daróige and members of the Glen Men's Shed with the new pollinator-friendly shed.
“We are delighted to work closely with our partners in the community to bring about improvements for our children” said principal Fiachra Ó Donghaile, "and it is wonderful that the development coincides with our children returning to school. The shed will help us continue to embed healthy active travel to school and will help maintain and develop our pollinator garden. It also provides another opportunity for contextual language learning.”