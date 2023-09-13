Pollinator friendly garden she installed at Gaelscoil na Daróige
The installation of the shed is the culmination of weeks of collaborative work. Funding was sourced through Live Here, Love Here School Pollinator Grant.
The shed comprises a green living roof and planter boxes, stores a range of gardening tools and also bicycle maintenance tools.
The development has also seen outdoor posters and signage erected in relation to the importance of wildlife and pollinators.
“We are delighted to work closely with our partners in the community to bring about improvements for our children” said principal Fiachra Ó Donghaile, "and it is wonderful that the development coincides with our children returning to school. The shed will help us continue to embed healthy active travel to school and will help maintain and develop our pollinator garden. It also provides another opportunity for contextual language learning.”