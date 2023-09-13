The installation of the shed is the culmination of weeks of collaborative work. Funding was sourced through Live Here, Love Here School Pollinator Grant.

“We are delighted to work closely with our partners in the community to bring about improvements for our children” said principal Fiachra Ó Donghaile, "and it is wonderful that the development coincides with our children returning to school. The shed will help us continue to embed healthy active travel to school and will help maintain and develop our pollinator garden. It also provides another opportunity for contextual language learning.”