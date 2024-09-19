£7m 'transformational' funding allocated for Public Realm Scheme in Strabane town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA has announced funding worth almost £7million for a transformational Public Realm Scheme in Strabane Town Centre.

The scheme, which is being funded in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC), aims to re-imagine and rejuvenate the town centre.

The aim is to create a ‘high quality and attractive environment that seeks to maintain existing footfall levels and helps to revitalise and regenerate an area that has suffered disproportionately in recent years’.

The Council will lead on the delivery of the project, which plans to transform areas of the town centre, including Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street.

Strabane town centre.

The works will include improvements to footpaths, carriageways, street lighting and street furniture, along with planting of semi-mature trees and the installation of public artwork.

It will also see enhancements to the junctions at Railway Street/ Abercorn Square/ Derry Road/ Canal Street, as well as the junctions at Market Street/ Butcher Street/ Church Street and Main Street/ Market Street/ Bridge Street, resulting in a realignment of traffic flows and the creation of new public space in Abercorn Square on the opposite side of the street to where it is currently located. It also will incorporate the relocation of the bus stop and taxi rank, as well as improvements to on-street parking and service areas.

Welcoming the scheme, Minister Lyons said: “This project is a significant enhancement scheme for core streets within Strabane Town Centre. The current quality of the town centre environment has deteriorated over the past number of years; however, this scheme will improve the area, making it a more attractive place for people to live, work and invest in.”

The Minister added: “My department’s £6.27million investment in this public realm project is an important pre-cursor to the planned £102million City Deal investment in Strabane and accordingly will be the first phase of the significant regeneration of the wider town centre.”

Strabane town centre.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, said: “This is wonderful news for the people of Strabane and the surrounding areas, who will benefit significantly from these improvements. There has been a lengthy campaign for the funding to help Strabane realise its potential, and this investment will go some way towards the revitalisation of the town.

“I want to thank the minister for his recognition and support of the ambitions for this area, and also acknowledge the work that has gone into securing this funding by Council and the Strabane business community. It will complement the wider City Deal regeneration plans and assist in creating a vibrant and modern urban centre that’s appealing to visitors, businesses and investors.”

Meanwhile there was a warm welcome in the Strabane business community on Wednesday after the Financial Deal for Derry and Strabane’s City Deal was signed at the Guildhall.

This will unlock in excess of £290m of investment in health, life science, digital, regeneration and tourism projects, and among the many strategic projects to benefit will be the Strabane Town Centre Regeneration project.

Artist's impression of the new Strabane Leisure Centre.

Centred in and around the Canal Basin and Derry Road Area, this £102m project consists of a new Northwest Regional College Campus, relocated within the Canal Basin site, a Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) Primary Care Health Hub, Leisure Centre, new footbridge and associated public realm and environmental improvements. The area of influence of the revised plans now extends from Derry Road to the riverside walk adjacent to the car park at the end of John Wesley Street.

Speaking after the event, Kieran Kennedy, Chair of Strabane BID, acknowledged all the work that had gone into reaching the milestone. “This is a momentous day for Strabane as we see the official signing of the City Deal which will result in the largest investment in Strabane Town Centre in our lifetime,” he declared. “The investment stands to improve infrastructure and connectivity within the town and will see the heart of the town centre be re-established as a hub for economic activity and growth.

“I would like to personally thank John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Leo Murphy, Chief Executive of Northwest Regional College and all the project partners for their commitment and dedication to driving the project forward to this historic moment.

“I also look forward to continuing to work together, through Strabane BID, to shape, direct and implement the project as a key economic driver for our Strabane business community.”

John Kelpie, Chief Executive with Derry City and Strabane District Council said the signing of the Financial Deal was an important milestone in the city and region’s journey towards getting the Business Cases over the line and the City Deal projects coming to fruition.

“The signing of the Financial Deal of £290m investment allows partners to move forward with these exciting projects and achieve our goals in regenerating key areas and creating a city and town centre that is safe, accessible and vibrant. It has the potential to bring an additional 6,300 jobs by 2033 and lever additional millions in investment over the next decade. We aim to increase our output growth with a GVA (gross value added) of £230m per annum that in turn will see a significant increase in wages. Council has delivered on the objectives set out in the Strategic Inclusive Growth Plan to deliver over £100m on community projects to date and the City Deal investment by Government will now allow us to see real growth in sectors such as health and life sciences, digital industries and SMART technology that will support economic investment and regeneration as well as boost tourism and culture. A key element to all of this is the collaborative approach and joint commitment from all the delivery partners to deliver these exciting projects that will benefit the people of the city and district and wider region.”