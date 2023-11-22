News you can trust since 1772

Public consultation events announced for the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland invite residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the second non-statutory public consultation for the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project.
By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
The project is currently at Phase 2 (Options Selection), which involves the development and assessment of potential route corridors to determine a Preferred Option.

Following the feedback received during the first non-statutory public consultation held in April 2023, a number of Route Corridor Options have been identified. The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the option selection process and to invite feedback on these Route Corridor Options.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Buncrana and Carndonagh as follows:

Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana, F93 PPH9

Wednesday, December 6 - 14:00 - 20:00

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room

Thursday, December 7 – 14:00 - 20:00

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available from December 8 until Thursday, January 11 at the following locations:

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room. Opening hours 09:00 – 16.30 (Monday – Friday).

Buncrana Community Library (St Marys Rd, Ardaravan, Buncrana, F93 YK68. Opening hours Monday & Saturdays 10:00 – 14:30; Wednesday & Friday - 09:30 – 17.30.

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at BuncranaCarndonaghgreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Monday, December 4 2023.

If you cannot attend one of the in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on buncranacarndon[email protected] or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.

