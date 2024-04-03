Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project is currently at Phase 1 (Concept & Feasibility), which includes the identification of a project Study Area and the key Constraints and Opportunities located within.

The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the project and to invite feedback on the project Study Area, the Constraints and Opportunities located within and any other features that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Burnfoot and Buncrana as follows:

Public consultation to get underway for Bridgend to Buncrana and Newtowncunningham Greenway Project.

Aileach Youth and Community Centre, Burnfoot:Wednesday, April 10 2024 from 2pm to 8pm

Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana:Thursday, April 11 2024 from 2pm to 8pm

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday, April 26 at the following locations:

Aileach Youth and Community Centre:Monday to Friday – 18.30pm – 22.00pm

Buncrana Library, St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana:Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 09:30 – 17.30; Wednesday: 12.30 – 20.00; Saturdays: 10:00 – 14:30

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at https://bridgendbuncranagreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Wednesday, April 10 2024. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, April 26 2024.

If you cannot attend one of the in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on [email protected] or by post to: Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.