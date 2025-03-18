Public input sought on plans for WWII Trainer Dome and other County Derry heritage sites

Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust is inviting the local community to get involved and help shape the development of a new integrated interpretation plan for Binevenagh and coastal lowland defence heritage features in County Derry.

A new design framework report will help inform development across a number of key sites within the care of the Trust across the region.

They include the WWII Trainer Dome at the former RAF Limavady Airfield, the WWII Heavy Anti-Aircraft Battery at Lower Drummans, Magilligan Strand, the Pillbox at Grange Beg, Castlerock and the Bellarena Estate and its associations with the US Army and General Marshall activities.

Aghanloo Parish Church of Ireland and its associations with the RAF B-24 Liberator Air Crash on Binevenagh Mountain during WWII and Aghanloo Community Centre – Defence Heritage Orientation Map are also included.

The WWII Trainer Dome at the former RAF Limavady Airfield.

The Trust said it is keen to engage with “as many stakeholders as possible” to secure views on how best to develop interpretation planning at the sites, and develop “a new brand to capture and reflect the elements of the area which are most important to consider”.

People can participate by completing a 10 minute survey, which will be live until the close of play on Thursday, March 27.

The survey can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeWmrjNv9MUrdgWfGts5mpWqQVh4vUq3_LVJ410ZoCWRC62Rg/viewform?usp=header.

Following this, an online focus group will be help for a more detailed discussion on Monday, March 31 at 6pm. Contact [email protected] by March 28 to register.

An artist's impression of how the WWII Trainer Dome could be revitalised.

Andrew Bratton, Project Manager with Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, said: “The Trust wants to create a project and supporting brand for everyone. We are especially keen to hear from the local community and stakeholders across education, tourism, visitor engagement, defence heritage, local businesses to establish how we maximise the stories and interpretation on the sites and create a story and brand that is joined up in its thinking and its approach.

"This is significant opportunity for the local area to create a project and brand which encompasses the values and mission of our work on defence heritage within Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust.

“We would very much welcome the input of as many people, groups and interested parties as possible during this time,” Andy concluded.

Further details on the project is available on the Trust website, www.ccght.org