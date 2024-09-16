Rate relief potential for Derry businesses impacted by public realm works explored
At the September Business and Culture Committee meeting, members received an update report on a temporary licence for a satellite construction compound at Bishop Street Car Park.
The report stated that members agreed to construction of the compound at the car park, for use as part of the Inner Walled City Public Realm project due for completion in April 2026, at a previous meeting.
As of September 30 the site will be at reduced capacity, with 20 car parking bays required for the “handling materials from the main compound to the site and vice versa”.
The reported noted that the overall project covers around 75,000 square feet of public realm within the conservation area of the city’s historic core, and will affect several streets including Bank Street, Union Hall Place, Magazine Street, Upper Magazine Street, Society Street and Palace Street.
At Tuesday’s meeting, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said the Public Realm scheme would ultimately have benefits for tourists, residents and shopkeepers, but will cause “disruption in the meantime”.
“So if you have business on the periphery of the scheme, cant get access to premises and have reduced footfall, there's going to be knock-on effect on revenue as well as accessibility issues.” He said.
“For example if you owned a bar and the street was closed how would you get kegs in or get deliveries?
“I know it’s a Department for Communities (DfC) scheme, but what sort of involvement has council had in relation to the impact on ratepayers?
"Could the Department of Finance introduce some element of rate relief, because if you have a business on a street that's going to be closed there are undoubted impacts, and there are businesses that fund this council that probably need support over the next two years.”
Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, said he didn't have information on Department for Finance schemes to alleviate lost revenue, but it was something officers would “certainly bring back” to members.
“It's something we, right across this department, are taking very seriously,” he said.
“And let's be clear that if all of the investment that's planned starts to happen, there's going to be even more disruption from a construction perspective and how we reimagine the city and the district.”
