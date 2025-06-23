Refresh your wardrobe with a 'night of sustainable fashion' in Carndonagh

Could your wardrobe do with a fresh, eco-friendly update?

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then treat yourself to a night of sustainable fashion this Friday, June 26 from 6-9pm at Síoraí, Bridge St, Carndonagh.

You can browse beautifully curated rails of preloved clothing and accessories for women, men and children at the ‘Síoraí After Hours’ event. Síoraí was founded by award-winning social enterprise Spraoi agus Spórt and plays a central role in their growing Circular Economy Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to encourage people to refresh their wardrobes the sustainable way,” says Lara McLaughlin, the hub’s Sustainability Textile Technician.

Lara McLaughlin, the hub’s Sustainability Textile Technician.

“By re-using fashion, you are reducing waste and supporting the circular economy,” she adds.

Lara says the Síoraí After Hours event will also offer expert style tips for circular dressing.

“You can learn about the benefits of conscious, community-driven fashion… and enjoy great tunes and good vibes with fellow fashion-lovers!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had so many fabulous items coming into the store that we wanted to showcase them at a special event. We will have curated rails of clothes in advance, to make it easier to browse.”

Those who attend will learn more about the benefits of conscious, community-driven fashion. Síoraí is the Irish word for continual or everlasting, explains Lara. “This is what the circular economy is all about. Reducing what we buy, re-using what we have and recycling what’s discarded, creates a more sustainable local environment.”

Lara describes the circular economy is a new approach to how we use our resources.

“It aims primarily to reduce waste and dumping, by extending the lifetime and use of materials and products.

"By choosing pre-loved fashion, we can all contribute to this circular economy.”