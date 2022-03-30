Reports of large fire tonight in north Inishowen, Donegal
Reports have come in tonight of a large fire in north Inishowen in the vicinity of Stroove, Greencastle.
Some people have reported seeing the blaze and plumes of smoke across the area of north east Inishowen in Donegal. There are also reports the fire has been seen across Lough Foyle in county Derry.
No details about the circumstances of the blaze have been officially confirmed but some reports suggesting it may be a gorse fire.
It is understood emergency service crews are on the scene.
The incident comes just days after Donegal County Council advised that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine had issued an updated Fire Danger Notice, Condition Orange, for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist.
The orange notice came into effect from midday Monday 28th March, and runs to midday on Friday, 1st April 2022.
In a statement released on Monday, a spokesperson said: “Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.
“Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.”