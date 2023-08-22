Resurfacing of 550m stretch of A6 to take a month, drivers advised to expect delays

It is estimated the road resurfacing will take over a month to complete.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) road announced on Tuesday that work on the A6 Glenshane Road from the Five Mile Straight Road to the Glen Road junctions at Maghera will commence on Monday, August 28, 2023.

The resurfacing works will extend for 550 metres across these junctions and will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of this road for many years to come, DfI said.

"To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works a contraflow traffic management system, maintaining two-way traffic flow, will be in operation for the duration of the scheme.

“The C552 Five Mile Straight and Glen Road will also be closed at their junctions with the A6 Glenshane Road for the duration of the works. Signed diversionary routes will be in place.

“Subject to favourable weather conditions all work will be completed by September 30, 2023. The Department will keep the public informed of any change,” DfI said.

The Department said that while it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time for their journey.