The Department said Phase 2 of the A6 scheme from Drumahoe to Caw will continue to be developed as one of the Executive’s ‘flagship’ projects.

The 7.1 kilometre stretch of road will cost between £170 to £200m based on 2016 prices although this is now under review as a result of upward inflationary pressures, DfI said.

DfI noted how Phase 1 of the dual carriageway from Dungiven to Drumahoe fully opened to traffic on April 6, 2023.

The A5 has been prioritised by DfI.

In a statement issued this week DfI said that work was still ongoing to ensure the multimillion pound road project does not impact on the Mobuoy dump.

“Part of the works for Phase 2, from Drumahoe to Caw, will encroach on the Mobuoy waste site. The Department is currently working closely with Northern Ireland Environment Agency and other stakeholders to ensure the final scheme design fully takes account of the impact of the waste site.

It was unable to give a date for the commencement of construction pointing out that ‘the delivery of this phase of the project will depend on a range of factors, including future budget settlements’.

The A5 Western Transport Corridor has also been listed as a flagship project and DfI said it was possible work on the Newbuildings to Strabane section could start by May 2024.

The estimated cost of the 85 kilometre road was £1.6billion based on 2022 prices.

DfI stated: "At the conclusion of the Public Inquiry (PI) on June 2, 2023, the Planning Appeals Commission indicated that the department would have the final report by ‘the end of 2023 and sooner if we can’.

“This will lead to a new Departmental decision on the next steps in early 2024.”

In terms of construction start date, it said: “Subject to a positive outcome from the PI, the successful completion of statutory processes and environmental assessments, no further legal challenges and confirmation of funding, the construction of the first phase of this Executive flagship project could commence in May 2024.”

Section One of the road from Newbuildings to south of Strabane will get underway first.

Road schemes to be prioritised, some of which have largely been completed, are:

A6 Randalstown/Castledawson

A6 Derry / Dungiven Phase 1

A5 Western Transport Corridor

A6 Derry / Dungiven Phase 2

Belfast Rapid Transit 2

Lagan Pedestrian & Cycle Bridge

Newry Southern Relief Road

A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass

A29 Cookstown Bypass

"Prioritising the development and delivery of major road schemes has been necessary because of the Department’s challenging budgetary position, along with constrained resources and commitments under the Climate Change (NI) Act 2022.