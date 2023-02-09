Rockall blockade is costing Donegal fishermen 'millions' of euro - Deputy MacLochlainn

The Inishowen-based said: “Since the EU/ UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement came into effect two years ago, our Donegal fishermen have been blocked by the British authorities from fishing in their traditional fishing grounds in the 12-mile limit around Rockall. I have raised this repeatedly with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Minister for the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and still, there is no sign of a solution.”

He continued: “Minister McConalogue has admitted that this unilateral action by the British government has cost our fishing industry up to €7 million every year. Considering that Brexit has already cost our fishing communities €43 million every year in lost fishing quota, it is astonishing that our government has allowed this outrage to continue.

"There can be no justification in international law for this blockade and I again appeal to our Ministers and government to stand up for the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen".

Rockall

Often described as the world's most isolated islet, Rockall is an uninhabitable granite islet situated in the North Atlantic Ocean, which has been the subject of ownership claims for decades.