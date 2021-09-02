Safety repairs at Creggan flats in Derry welcomed

Repairs under way at Blighs Gardens.

Repairs are now underway on the flats, following concrete disintegration that represented a serious safety threat to residents.

McLaughlin said: “This work had to be undertaken quickly, as an emergency. Falling concrete presented a serious risk to tenants and someone could have been badly injured.

“The repairs at Blighs Gardens is now underway and I greatly appreciate the prompt attention to this by the council’s environmental health team as well as the Housing Executive.

“Concerns were raised with me at a recent constituency surgery at the Rath Mor Centre in Creggan and my office team has liaised closely with both the council and the Housing Executive to get these repairs over the line as fast as possible.