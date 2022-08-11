Salmon and trout at increased risk of dying: Loughs Agency

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Loughs Agency has asked local anglers to help preserve salmon and trout stocks in rivers following prolonged periods of hot weather across both the Foyle and Carlingford

catchments.

These extreme weather conditions have led to low river flows, high water temperatures and low oxygen levels in many bodies of water.

The River Deele

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guidance comes after only 43 per cent of the average rainfall fell in the north last month, although some rivers in the Foyle catchment also experienced severe flooding.

Each one of these significant weather events puts stress on fish.

Dr McLean said: "Many of our fish species will find survival difficult in these warm conditions without the added pressure of angling stress. Even catch and release poses a risk in these conditions as low dissolved oxygen in the water can result in poor fish recovery rates and inadvertent mortalities.

"It is also worth remembering that high water temperatures and low dissolved oxygen levels may also leave fish more susceptible to parasites and disease, so any fish caught will also

require additional care when handling."

Donegal enjoyed clement conditions as Ireland baked in JulyThe Loughs Agency says there are several measures anglers can take to help protect fish during the hot weather:

1. Consider taking the water temperature before you fish and avoid fishing at times when water temperatures are high. Water temperature will be coolest in the early

morning;

2. Where possible, keep fish in the water during catch and release;

3. Seek advice from fishery or angling clubs where appropriate;

4. Avoid targeting larger fish or sensitive species;

5. Keep nets should not be used by coarse anglers during warm weather;

6. Limit handling time;

7. Where possible and safe, release fish into deeper, faster flowing water.