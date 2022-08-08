Donegal enjoyed clement conditions as Ireland baked in July

Donegal enjoyed lower temperatures and was windier and rainier than the rest of the country.

The climate statement notes that July was warm and dry, especially in the South and East, with a high from the Azores dominating for most of the month.

But the authors point out that conditions were more bearable in Donegal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malin Head

"Mean temperatures for the month were lowest at Malin Head, Co. Donegal with 14.7 °C (0.3 °C above its Long-Term Average). The month’s highest temperature was reported at Phoenix Park, Co. Dublin on Monday, July 18 with a temperature of 33°C (the station’s highest daily maximum temperature ever recorded from records going back to 1881 (subject to further quality control and assessment) and the second highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland)," the report states.

Along with the lower temperatures came a sea breeze that helped cool Inishowen.

The authors note: "Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 4.7 knots (8.7 km/h) at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan to 11.8 knots (21.9 km/h) at Malin Head, Co Donegal. There were no days with gales, strong gales or storms reported this month.

"Both the month’s highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed were reported at Malin Head, Co. Donegal on Monday, July 25. The highest gust was 40 knots (74 km/h) while the month’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 30 knots (55 km/h)."

It is not surprise that Donegal was wetter, on average, than the country as a whole.

"All monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their 1981-2010 LTA. Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 31 per cent (the month’s lowest monthly rainfall total of 20.7 mm) at Shannon Airport, Co. Clare (its driest July since 1989) to 82 per cent (monthly rainfall total of 66.3 mm) at Malin Head, Co. Donegal.

"Monthly rainfall totals were as much as 73.6 mm (81 per cent of its LTA) at Finner, Co. Donegal. The month’s wettest day was also recorded at Finner, Co. Donegal with 24.8 mm on Sunday, July 24.