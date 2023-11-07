Artlink’s new ‘Sea Change’ project – a pioneering initiative aimed at exploring the coastal identity of Ireland through creative collaboration – is set to host a day of free public activities at Fort Dunree on Sunday, November 12. .

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new project, which brings together artists from Donegal and the Causeway Coast & Glens, is a groundbreaking long-term endeavour that envisions an ambitious series of events spanning three venues on the island of Ireland – Artlink Fort Dunree, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, and an additional venue yet to be disclosed.

Funded by Arts Council of Ireland Arts Grant and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council in its pilot stage, the project has united six talented artists, chosen for their work's relation to the sea, the coast, or maritime heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This phase project commenced with a recent meeting of the artists, from Donegal: Tim Stampton, Cliodhna Timoney and Cathal McGinley, and from Roe Valley: Bernie McGill, Nicola Nemec and Andrea Spencer, at Fort Dunree, where they shared their past work, exchanged ideas, and laid the foundations for future collaboration.

The participating artists at a recent meeting in Fort Dunree, where they shared their past work, exchanged ideas, and laid the foundation for collaborative efforts in the future (from left to right Cliodhna Timoney, Tim Stampton, Andrea Spencer, Cathal McGinley and Bernie McGill - missing from image is Nicola Nemec).

The overarching project began last year with the community project Snapshot of a Coastal Community.

The showcase will be open to the public from 8-15 November with a day of FREE public participation on Sunday 12 from 10.30am to 4pm. Writer Bernie McGill will lead a creative writing workshop starting at 10.30am. It is essential to book a place on this as it may entail leaving the venue. Other workshops include a hot glass demonstration by Andrea Spencer, a drawing ‘Meitheal’ with Cathal McGinley, sound recording with Cliodhna Timoney, an artist talk by painter Nicola Nemec and stories from the sea by Tim Stampton.

Artlink project co-ordinator Rebecca Strain said: “We’re really delighted to be unveiling ‘Sea Change’ – a transformative new art project that explores Ireland’s coastal identity through creative collaboration. Bringing together amazing artists from different regions, our project aims to develop their work in new and unexpected ways, offering a unique opportunity for artistic growth and community engagement.

“Indeed, just like ourselves at Artlink, the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is dedicated to promoting creativity and artistic expression in the local community. Through various initiatives and collaborations, we both strive to make art accessible to everyone and create meaningful connections between artists and the public.”

Martha McCulloch, Artlink project co-ordinator added: “I would like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible to check out our schedule of captivating activities organised for Sunday 12 November and to book their place via the Artlink website.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad