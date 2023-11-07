‘Sea Change’ art project unveils a day of free public activities at Fort Dunree
The new project, which brings together artists from Donegal and the Causeway Coast & Glens, is a groundbreaking long-term endeavour that envisions an ambitious series of events spanning three venues on the island of Ireland – Artlink Fort Dunree, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, and an additional venue yet to be disclosed.
Funded by Arts Council of Ireland Arts Grant and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council in its pilot stage, the project has united six talented artists, chosen for their work's relation to the sea, the coast, or maritime heritage.
This phase project commenced with a recent meeting of the artists, from Donegal: Tim Stampton, Cliodhna Timoney and Cathal McGinley, and from Roe Valley: Bernie McGill, Nicola Nemec and Andrea Spencer, at Fort Dunree, where they shared their past work, exchanged ideas, and laid the foundations for future collaboration.
The overarching project began last year with the community project Snapshot of a Coastal Community.
The showcase will be open to the public from 8-15 November with a day of FREE public participation on Sunday 12 from 10.30am to 4pm. Writer Bernie McGill will lead a creative writing workshop starting at 10.30am. It is essential to book a place on this as it may entail leaving the venue. Other workshops include a hot glass demonstration by Andrea Spencer, a drawing ‘Meitheal’ with Cathal McGinley, sound recording with Cliodhna Timoney, an artist talk by painter Nicola Nemec and stories from the sea by Tim Stampton.
Artlink project co-ordinator Rebecca Strain said: “We’re really delighted to be unveiling ‘Sea Change’ – a transformative new art project that explores Ireland’s coastal identity through creative collaboration. Bringing together amazing artists from different regions, our project aims to develop their work in new and unexpected ways, offering a unique opportunity for artistic growth and community engagement.
“Indeed, just like ourselves at Artlink, the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre is dedicated to promoting creativity and artistic expression in the local community. Through various initiatives and collaborations, we both strive to make art accessible to everyone and create meaningful connections between artists and the public.”
Martha McCulloch, Artlink project co-ordinator added: “I would like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible to check out our schedule of captivating activities organised for Sunday 12 November and to book their place via the Artlink website.”
For further information about the new ‘Sea Change’ project and upcoming exhibitions and events during November and December 2023, visit www.artlink.ie find them on Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 00353838696513.