SEAI to provide ‘clarity’ to DCB homeowners during Buncrana information session

An information session for homeowners with defective concrete blocks on specific energyefficiency funding streams which may be available to them is being held in Buncrana nextmonth.

On Monday, September 23, senior officials from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland [SEAI] will be speaking at an event in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel from 7pm.

The information evening will be spilt into two parts – the first will target homeowners with Defective Concrete Blocks informing them of the new energy upgrade funding streams that are now available to them.

The second part of the evening will be targeted towards tradespeople, competent building professionals and contractors and will include steps on how they can become registered with the SEAI and the process involved.

Defective Concrete Blocks property owners at a meeting in Buncrana.

The event is being co-organised by Inishowen Development Partnership following a large volume of requests for further information through IDP’s DCB Facilitator Michelle Coyle in recent weeks.

The team at IDP, who support homeowners and link with the trades sector, see this as a positive development that SEAI have agreed to come to Inishowen to deliver the information to the homeowners and tradespeople directly.

“There is no doubt that the news of the additional SEAI funding for DCB homeowners in recent months has been a hot topic throughout Inishowen,” said Michelle.

“Having been in contact with SEAI for the past number of weeks, we were delighted whenever they accepted our invitation to come to Inishowen and talk directly to the homeowners and tradespeople.

“This is a very positive development for anyone with DCB who wants to carry out energy upgrades to their homes and we hope the talk will be very informative for them.”

IDP is urging all homeowners to attend the free information session including those who are not currently on the scheme and those who have already completed rebuilds as some may be eligible for retrospective grants due to the recent change in criteria if they carried out energy upgrades prior to the Government announcement in June.

“Given the energy efficiency grants on offer through the SEAI programmes, it will be great to have clear direction and clarity from them directly,” added Michelle.

Also at the event on September 23 , SEAI have arranged to have ‘One Stop Shop’ providers and registered contractors that are currently working with SEAI to host stands on the evening, giving tradespeople and homeowners the chance to connect with them.

Stephen Farrell of SEAI said they are delighted to be collaborating with the Inishowen Development Partnership and supporting homeowners in Donegal with their remediation works under the Defective Concrete Block scheme.

“This event will provide homeowners with the opportunity to meet with SEAI and learn more about the range of home energy upgrade grants available,” said Stephen.

“It is also a great opportunity for local contractors to meet with SEAI and find out how to become a SEAI registered contractor so they can carry out grant-funded energy upgrade works in their area.

“This registration process is very straightforward and is a great way to demonstrate to homeowners that the works are carried out by a competent contractor with a focus on delivering a high-quality service.

“We look forward to meeting with the local community and building professionals, and to help them gain a greater understanding of how to avail of the significant SEAI grants to make your home warmer, healthier and more comfortable,” he added.

Prebooking is encouraged as it helps to manage numbers on the night. Included in the booking link, is an opportunity to send in your questions that you would like addressed by SEAI on the night when you complete this short form:

For further information email [email protected]