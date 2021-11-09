Second dose Covid vaccine clinics in Derry, Strabane, Greysteel from this week

The Western Trust have administered 266,000 doses of Covid vaccine through its Mass Vaccination Centres, mobile clinics, care homes and other outlets. And with the last remaining second dose vaccine clinics coming in November and early December, the Trust is encouraging those people who still require a an adult second dose, or age 16-17 first dose, Pfizer vaccination to make plans to do so.

The upcoming clinics are primarily for those who received their first dose at the same venue some eight weeks previous, and they will have been allocated a second dose slot. However, the vaccination teams have made allowance for some additional capacity for those who, for whatever reason, missed their scheduled second dose appointment.

There is limited availability and therefore will be given out on a first come, first served basis at these clinics. Second doses can only be administered to those over 18 who have received their first dose at least eight weeks previous.

As the mobile vaccination clinic stage of the vaccination programme enters the final straight, Western Trust HR Director and Vaccination Programme Lead, Karen Hargan, has issued a final call to all those who have yet to receive their second dose:

“Our vaccination teams have been working hard over the past 11 months, in a variety of settings and locations, to ensure as many people as possible have access to a Covid vaccination. With just a small number of mobile clinics remaining, I would urge anyone who has not yet received a second dose, to take the time to get that crucial second jab, whether it is at one of our clinics or at their local participating pharmacy.”

Wednesday, 10/11/2021 4pm to 8pm Former House of Value, Derry

Thursday, 11/11/2021 2pm to 8pm The Vale Centre, Greysteel

Monday 15/11/2021 2pm to 4pm NWRC Strabane Campus, Strabane

Tuesday 16/11/2021 2pm to 8pm NWRC Strand Road, Derry

Wednesday 17/11/2021 1pm to 5pm UU Magee, Northland Road, Derry

People can book a first or second dose Moderna vaccine at local participating community pharmacy, regardless of what first dose vaccine you received. You can find details of participating pharmacies here.: www.healthandcareni.net/pharmacy_rota/Covid_Moderna_Vaccination_Pharmacies.htmlIf you are planning to attend one of the Centres, Pop Up or Mobile Vaccination Clinics, please do not do so if you:

*Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

*Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

*You have been advised to self-isolate