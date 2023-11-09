Social media negativity a factor in Pet FBI decision says centre manager and volunteer

A centre manager at Pet FBI Rescue has said social media negativity played a role in its decision not to renew its lease on the Council’s Pennyburn dog kennels.

Vivien Kelly was speaking to the ‘Journal’ after the animal welfare charity announced with ‘great pain and immense sadness’ that it had decided it would not be continuing at the dog pound from next May.

Pet FBI has been based at Pennyburn since 2021.

Hundreds of dogs – some of which may otherwise have been destroyed – have been successfully rehomed as a result of its work.

“We took over the pound two-and-a-half years ago. I've taken over since January and since January I've successfully rehomed 120 dogs alone in the 11 months that I've been there.

"It's been a lifeline for Derry at the minute with Pet FBI taking over the pound. In the past quite a few dogs were being put to sleep with the council, that weren't being rehomed.

"The fact that we have been there these last two and half years has saved literally the lives of hundreds of dogs. It's not just a small number. It is hundreds of dogs.”

On Monday, November 6, the charity said stress levels among volunteers were at an ‘all time high’.

"I have five keyholders who all do kennel shifts, morning and afternoon. We all have our own full-time jobs as well so we are going between our own full-time jobs and the kennels and not one of our volunteers is being paid for the work that is being carried out through Pet FBI. It has been a real lifeline to Derry and I know it is such a loss to the people in Derry and the animals also.

"It is very stressful. We are doing it in our free time. We do all have families as well with young children too. We are there at the weekends as well and it is restricting us from our family time with the children. We might want to do things on a Saturday or a Sunday but are tied in what we can do and how far we can go because we have to come back to do our kennel shifts.

"It can be stressful juggling our full-time work, the volunteering work and family life as well.”

A factor in the decision not to renew the lease at the pound is what Vivien describes as demoralising levels of negativity on social media.

"Social media has been something that has really highly impacted on our mental health here at the minute because there is so much negativity that can be put on Facebook and the negativity isn't always the truth.

"There have been a lot of things that have been put on social media that have been absolute lies that have been targeted towards us as a rescue. It happens with all rescues, not just ourselves. This goes on with all rescues in NI. They do get the brunt of the public,” she said.

Ms. Kelly said issues have arisen with some pet owners who have contacted Pet FBI seeking to pick up animals out-of-hours.

"We work along with the council and house any strays that come in through the council. There may be dogs brought in through the dog wardens and our responsibility is to reunite the dogs with their owners.

"We are facing a lot of pressure when a stray comes. We are getting a lot of negativity because some people expect us to be there as and when they want to come and lift a dog whether it is in opening hours or not.

"We do have opening hours for a reason. We have families outside of opening hours who we don’t see on a daily basis because of our work.

"We are not spending much time with our families and then we have the pressure of people expecting us just to come and jump to their command when they want to come and get their dogs.

"Yes, of course, every dog needs to be along with its owner but within the reasonable opening hours that are clearly displayed.

"The dogs are safe. They are fed. They are walked. They are watered. They have clean bedding. They have everything that they need so the dog isn't going to come to any harm until it can be picked up on our next opening shift,” said Vivien.

The lease on the Pennyburn pound is up in May.

"Unless things drastically change within the attitudes of the public we can't continue on like this. We always put the dogs first in our lives but it has come to a point where we are so highly stressed that we need to put ourselves first,” she said.

There remains, however, a possibility the lease could be renewed.

"Personally, I won't speak for rest of the team and how they are feeling on it, but for myself I have been with Pet FBI now for 11 months now and have put a lot of work into Pet FBI and got Pet FBI to where it is now today.

"Pet FBI means an awful, awful lot to me personally, so in my heart I would love to be in the position to keep Pet FBI going and keep the pound lease going but I do need to respect all of my volunteers as well and how they feel mentally,” said Vivien.

A Council spokesperson said it has been liaising with Pet FBI who have confirmed they will continue operating from the kennels for the full term of the existing lease.

It will further liaise with Pet FBI prior to considering options for the service beyond the end of the contract.