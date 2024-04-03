'Solution needed' on off-leash dogs in Buncrana's Swan Park after young boy 'thrown' off bike
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillor Jack Murray told the Journal how he has been contacted by many people worried about the number of dogs walking off-leash in the park, as well as the issue of dog-fouling.
The young boy sustained cuts and was left ‘traumatised’ after being ‘thrown’ off his bike when an off-leash dog ran in front of him.
Colr Murray said the issue is one that needs to be addressed and he has been in contact with council officials to try and determine a solution, including new and more prominent signage.
"If there needs to be a change in byelaws then that needs to be done. Dog fouling is a big problem as well.
"The young boy’s trousers were ripped and was he was cut and hurt. He was traumatised by what happened. We need to bring a solution to these issues, so that people can enjoy walking their dogs, but also in such a way that those without dogs can also enjoy it equally.”
Swan Park is a hugely popular destination for both locals and tourists.
Colr Murray urged those who walk their dogs at the park to do so responsibly and also to pick up any dog foul.
In April last year, councillors heard how some members of the public living close to the park, with a fear of dogs, were unable to walk there due to dogs running loose.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.