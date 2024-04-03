'Solution needed' on off-leash dogs in Buncrana's Swan Park after young boy 'thrown' off bike

A Donegal County Councillor has said a solution is needed on the issue of roaming or off-leash dogs in Buncrana’s Swan Park after a young boy sustained injuries after being thrown off his bike.
By Laura Glenn
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 14:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Councillor Jack Murray told the Journal how he has been contacted by many people worried about the number of dogs walking off-leash in the park, as well as the issue of dog-fouling.

The young boy sustained cuts and was left ‘traumatised’ after being ‘thrown’ off his bike when an off-leash dog ran in front of him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colr Murray said the issue is one that needs to be addressed and he has been in contact with council officials to try and determine a solution, including new and more prominent signage.

A sign in Buncrana's Swan Park.A sign in Buncrana's Swan Park.
A sign in Buncrana's Swan Park.

"If there needs to be a change in byelaws then that needs to be done. Dog fouling is a big problem as well.

"The young boy’s trousers were ripped and was he was cut and hurt. He was traumatised by what happened. We need to bring a solution to these issues, so that people can enjoy walking their dogs, but also in such a way that those without dogs can also enjoy it equally.”

Swan Park is a hugely popular destination for both locals and tourists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colr Murray urged those who walk their dogs at the park to do so responsibly and also to pick up any dog foul.

In April last year, councillors heard how some members of the public living close to the park, with a fear of dogs, were unable to walk there due to dogs running loose.

Related topics:Buncrana

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.