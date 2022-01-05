Spate of fly-tipping over holidays 'totally unacceptable'

Examples of recent fly-tipping incidents in the Creggan area.

Commenting after a spate fly-tipping in the Creggan area over the Christmas and New Year period local Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said: “Over the past few days I've reported various instances of fly-tipping in the Creggan area to the Council, and although there are some delays with the holiday period, I'm sure this rubbish will be lifted in the times ahead."

She said she understood that people have extra waste just after the Christmas and New Year period but branded the dumping as 'totally unacceptable'.

“I would urge people to stop dumping their rubbish like this. There is literally no excuse whatsoever for dumping bags of rubbish on the back roads or in local lanes.