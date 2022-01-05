Spate of fly-tipping over holidays 'totally unacceptable'
Anti-community fly-tippers made a pig sty of the back roads behind Creggan over the festive period prompting a local representative to appeal for respect.
Commenting after a spate fly-tipping in the Creggan area over the Christmas and New Year period local Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said: “Over the past few days I've reported various instances of fly-tipping in the Creggan area to the Council, and although there are some delays with the holiday period, I'm sure this rubbish will be lifted in the times ahead."
She said she understood that people have extra waste just after the Christmas and New Year period but branded the dumping as 'totally unacceptable'.
“I would urge people to stop dumping their rubbish like this. There is literally no excuse whatsoever for dumping bags of rubbish on the back roads or in local lanes.
“The council recycling facilities are open, and if you need a free bulky lift it can be arranged by booking online at derrystrabane.com/bulkywaste or by phoning 02871 374107, Mon to Fri 9am-5pm," said Colr. McGinley.