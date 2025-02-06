Speed limits on many rural local roads in the Republic of Ireland are to decrease from 80kph to 60kph from this Friday, February 6.

The government is reducing speed limits on roads across the south in phases, in a bid to reduce collisions and deaths.

The first of these changes, for rural local roads, comes into effect on Friday.

In Donegal, like the rest of the country, the default speed limits on all rural local roads (named with an L on maps) will change from 80km/h to 60km/h on Friday with the exception of four rural local roads that will remain at 80km/h.

The council told the Journal that speed limit signs will be erected to clearly identify the sections of these roads that the 80km/h speed limit applies to.

The four rural local roads in Donegal that will remain at 80kph are:

A section of the Racecourse Road from Muff to the border with Northern Ireland;

A section of the Whinhill Road Bridgend to the Burnfoot to Muff Road.

A section of the Ardaghy to Ardara Road;

A section of the Ballintra to Laghy.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council outlined to the Journal how roads in Ireland are grouped in different classes.

These are Motorways, National Primary Roads, National Secondary Roads, Regional Roads and Local Roads.

On maps, Motorways have an M prefix, such as M1 or M50, National Primary and National Secondary Roads have an N prefix, such as N14, N56, etc, Regional Roads have an R prefix, such as R250, R245, etc.

Local road numbers are not generally given on public mapping but use an L prefix such as L1382.

In addition, road signs and routes markers along the roads use the M, N, R and L prefixes to show the class of the road.

The default speed limits on all rural local roads (L prefix) in County Donegal will change from 80km/h to 60km/h this Friday with the exception of the sections referred to above.

This is a national change and unless other Local Authorities have brought in bye-laws to retain some local roads at 80km/h, all rural local roads in the country will have a 60km/h speed limit.

Future implementation phases will focus on the speed limit in urban cores, which include built up areas as well as housing estates and town centres, reducing to 30 km/h. The speed limit on national secondary roads is recommended to reduce from 100km/h to 80km/h.

For further information, see www.gov.ie