News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Strathfoyle Greenway to be extended by 385 metres along north east of estate to Temple Road

The Strathfoyle Greenway is to be extended up behind Stradowen Drive as far as the Temple Road under plans being brought forward by Derry City and Strabane District Council.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST

DC&SDC has applied for permission to extend the popular cycle path and walkway by 385 metres along the north eastern perimeter of the Strathfoyle estate.

Colin Kennedy, DC&SDC Natural Environment Regeneration Manager, in a letter in support of the application, writes: “Council is seeking full planning approval to develop a circa 385m long greenway (shared walking and cycling facility) linking (off-road) the recently delivered Strathfoyle Greenway to Temple Road via both Clonmeen Drive and Stradowen Drive.

Read More
'Magnificent' Strathfoyle officially opens in Derry
The extension will start here where the current greenway ends.The extension will start here where the current greenway ends.
The extension will start here where the current greenway ends.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Lands to be developed are in the current ownership of the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, and Council has served P2A notification on same organisations in line with planning requirements.”

The greenway extension, if approved, will run from lands north of 69 Stradowen Drive to lands north of 135 Clonmeen Drive.

Magnificent Strathfoyle Greenway largely complete and being enjoyed by walkers, joggers and cyclists

A drawing of the proposed greenway extensionA drawing of the proposed greenway extension
A drawing of the proposed greenway extension
The greenway extension will run to the Temple Road.The greenway extension will run to the Temple Road.
The greenway extension will run to the Temple Road.
Related topics:Strathfoyle GreenwayStrabane District CouncilDerry CityCouncil