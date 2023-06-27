Strathfoyle Greenway to be extended by 385 metres along north east of estate to Temple Road

DC&SDC has applied for permission to extend the popular cycle path and walkway by 385 metres along the north eastern perimeter of the Strathfoyle estate.

Colin Kennedy, DC&SDC Natural Environment Regeneration Manager, in a letter in support of the application, writes: “Council is seeking full planning approval to develop a circa 385m long greenway (shared walking and cycling facility) linking (off-road) the recently delivered Strathfoyle Greenway to Temple Road via both Clonmeen Drive and Stradowen Drive.

The extension will start here where the current greenway ends.

“Lands to be developed are in the current ownership of the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, and Council has served P2A notification on same organisations in line with planning requirements.”

The greenway extension, if approved, will run from lands north of 69 Stradowen Drive to lands north of 135 Clonmeen Drive.

A drawing of the proposed greenway extension