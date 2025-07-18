Successful summer growing workshop in Carndonagh Nursery and Garden Centre

Spraoi agus Spórt has started a successful series of Summer Growing Workshops held at the newly revived Carndonagh Nursery & Garden Centre, attracting 31 participants from across Inishowen and beyond.

Led by experienced horticulturist Dr. Kate O’Callaghan, the three-workshop series supported adults to gain practical skills in growing their own food and plants — from seed sowing and seedling care to taking plant cuttings.

The workshops were made possible through funding from Community Foundation Ireland as part of their support for Community Awareness Activities under the Biodiversity Action Plan.

Participants from Carndonagh, Buncrana, Muff, Culdaff, Derry and Belfast came together in the blooming surrounds of the garden centre to learn, share, and grow. The sessions also gave people the opportunity to take home propagated plants and open-pollinated herbs and vegetables, helping to spread biodiversity into more local gardens.

Participants in the Summer growing workshop.

Participant Kate McCaul said, “Kate’s delivery of the workshop was top class – so informative and useful tips, also a social meet-up.”

Another commented, “Very hands-on learning, well explained – I loved being able to reproduce plants.”

The workshops also sparked wider interest in future topics, including soil health, composting, seed saving, fruit tree care, and disease management.

A community garden visit is now being planned for August to keep the momentum going and build on local enthusiasm for growing.

Carlene Lyttle, Operations Manager with Spraoi agus Spórt, said of the workshops “When we took over the Nursery and Garden Centre at the end of last year, we wanted to teach more people to grow their own plants and food.

"These workshops were our opportunity to do that and welcome the community into the Nursery and Garden Centre.”

She added, “We would like to thank Dr. Kate O’Callaghan, Community Foundation Ireland, and all participants for making the series such a success. For more information about future events contact Spraoi agus Spórt on 0749373303 or email [email protected].”