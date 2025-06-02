Temporary 40 miles per hour speed limit live on A2 at Greysteel until August
The new speed restriction extends from a point on the A2 Clooney Road 500 metres west of its junction with the Carnamuff Road to its junction with Vale Road in the north Derry village.
It will remain in place until August 1, the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed.
The restriction has been put in place in order to facilitate roadworks that have been ongoing along the A2.
"Traffic signs warning that the use of the road is subject to the above speed limit restrictions and to indicate the nature and extent of the restrictions will be erected on the road in due course,” the Department for Infrastructure said.
The temporary speed limit on the main road between Derry and Limavady was imposed under the Road Traffic Regulation (Northern Ireland) Order 1997.
