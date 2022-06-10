Tropical Storm Alex: Blustery showers to continue into weekend in Derry & Donegal

The Met Office said the mixture of bright spells and showers currently being experienced locally will continue to be heavy at times this evening and tonight, while Met Eireann is warning of the potential for thunderstorms.

While temperatures remain mild, local people have been cautioned: “Occasionally strong southwesterly winds, with a risk of coastal gales in the north. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

“Bright spells and scattered showers through the evening. Cloudiest in the west overnight with showers turning to longer spells of rain later. Fresh or strong southwesterly winds. Minimum temperature 11 °C.”

Storm Alex has already brought strong gusts and heavy downpours to the north west today.

Another windy day with strong westerly or southwesterly winds is predicted for tomorrow, Saturday.

The Met Office said: “Rather cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, these easing later with brighter spells developing. Maximum temperature 18 °C.”

Westerly winds will ease through Sunday, and it will be mainly dry and bright Monday and Tuesday, though a chance of rain later in the west.

Met Eireann meanwhile has stated for Ulster: “Windy and blustery today with widespread showers, mixed with bright or sunny intervals. Showers will be heavy at times with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees. Fresh or strong and gusty southwest winds, reaching gale force at times on the northwest coast.

“Showers will continue overnight with clear spells developing too. Temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Fresh southwest breezes will be strong near the coast.