A large section of the wall, which fringes a shopping complex and car park between Thornhill Park and Ballynagard, had tumbled onto the walking and cycling path along the Culmore Road earlier this week.

At the time local people were urged to be cautious with SDLP Councillor for the Culmore area Angela Dobbins calling for its ‘speedy repair’.

Colr. Dobbins said: “Thankfully no-one was walking in that particular area when this wall fell and we are not looking at a more serious incident.”

The tumbled wall on Monday before it was repaired.

Colr. Dobbins also called for the rest of the structure to be inspected ‘as a matter of urgency’ on Monday.

Construction staff were witnessed completing repairs to the damaged structure on Tuesday morning.

The pathway was also swiftly cleared of debris and was open and accessible by Tuesday morning.

