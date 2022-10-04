News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Tumbled wall beside Derry shopping complex repaired

A stone wall which tumbled onto a popular walkway in Derry’s Culmore Road area has been swiftly repaired.

By Brendan McDaid
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:22 pm - 1 min read

A large section of the wall, which fringes a shopping complex and car park between Thornhill Park and Ballynagard, had tumbled onto the walking and cycling path along the Culmore Road earlier this week.

At the time local people were urged to be cautious with SDLP Councillor for the Culmore area Angela Dobbins calling for its ‘speedy repair’.

Colr. Dobbins said: “Thankfully no-one was walking in that particular area when this wall fell and we are not looking at a more serious incident.”

The tumbled wall on Monday before it was repaired.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Wall outside Derry shop complex tumbled onto walkway

Colr. Dobbins also called for the rest of the structure to be inspected ‘as a matter of urgency’ on Monday.

Construction staff were witnessed completing repairs to the damaged structure on Tuesday morning.

The pathway was also swiftly cleared of debris and was open and accessible by Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
The wall has partially tumbled onto the pedestrian path along Culmore Road.
DerrySDLP