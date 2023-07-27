Uisce Éireann confirms that Clonmany upgrade works will commence in mid-August

Earlier this week, Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn, following another water outage in the areas, called on Uisce Éireann/ Irish Water to commence the promised upgrade works in Clonmany.

He said: "Uisce Éireann recently confirmed that 790 metres of old water mains would be replaced in Straid and Gaddyduff and that the works would start in mid July. I have contacted them today, seeking an update on their plans following this latest outage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People across the Clonmany parish have suffered from a very poor water network for far too long and a recent public meeting highlighted the sheer frustration of the local community.”

Uisce Eireann confirmed that works in Clonmany are due to begin in mid-August. Picture Clare Keogh

In response to a query from the Journal, a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann said the works will now begin on August 14, after the Clonmany Festival.

“Due to the complexities associated with our projects Uisce Éireann may take an opportunity to change the programme to allow delivery of necessary elements of works. In regard to the Clonmany project this will now commence on the 14 August 2023 following the Clonmany Festival to ensure minimum disruption to traffic and the local community during this time.