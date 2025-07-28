David Shalloo, Uisce Éireann’s Portfolio Manager.

Uisce Éireann to deliver an upgrade worth €3.4m for the community of St Johnston.

Uisce Éireann said the ‘significant upgrade’ will take place over the next 18 months as the current wastewater infrastructure in the village is “inadequate to cater for the East Donegal community”.

The prject will support growth in the area and remove untreated discharges into the river and “ensure compliance with national and EU wastewater regulations”.

David Shalloo, Uisce Éireann’s Portfolio Manager, said: “We will be building a new wastewater pumping station, installing a new rising main and carrying out rehabilitation works of the gravity sewer. This project will benefit St Johnston for generations to come.”

The project will take 18 months to complete.

To deliver the works safely traffic management in the form of a stop-go system will be required when works are ongoing on Main Street.

David said that crews will endeavour to carry out works along the public road as quickly as possible with little disruption to the community.

“Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times. This short-term inconvenience will have long-term benefits for the community in St Johnston. We thank locals for their understanding while works are ongoing.”

Farrans Construction is carrying out the work on behalf of Uisce Éireann and expect to have the entire project complete in early 2027.

