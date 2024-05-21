Upfront ancillary grants confirmed for defective block homeowners
In a long called-for change to the process, homeowners who need to vacate their property to facilitate works and who need to obtain storage are now able to submit an invoice to Donegal County Council, following which, funding will be paid. Previously, funding was paid after purchase or rental.
Colr Martin McDermott, who is the Chairperson of the council’s Defective Concrete Block committee said the change is ‘very good news’.
"When the scheme started moving and people began to leave their houses, many struggled to get the lump sum of, for example, 15,000 euro, to buy a mobile home, or to pay rent while also paying a mortgage. They needed upfront money to help them do that. The change helps them do that, which will make a massive difference to people and will also allow many people to get on to the scheme who may not have been able to previously.
"I put a motion on this to the council in March and we have now got a compromise we can work to. Now, you put in your invoice of what you are going to buy or your rent, such as confirmation of your tenancy agreement or from whoever you’re buying your accommodation, such as a mobile home. The council will then pay you that money and you’ll have a three month period then to confirm the money has been used as intended.”
Colr McDermott added that the previous method of ancillary grant payment was a ‘major stumbling block’ for many people wishing to join the scheme.
"This was a very important element that we now have an outcome to and I think it will help people to get on the first step of that ladder. If you get on the ladder then at least you can start climbing. Many people just don’t have that lump sum to buy with and this gives people the opportunity to take that step and get moving. It’s very positive. It took a good bit of work to get it over the line and thanks to the council, the council staff, Michael McGarvey (Director of Services) and fellow councillors who supported the motion.”
