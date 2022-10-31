VIDEO: Spectacular Halloween carnival parade in Derry 2022
It was a spectral spectacle to behold tonight as thousands turned out in the rain to witness the return of Derry’s Halloween carnival parade.
By Brendan McDaid
The inclement weather failed to deter the masses from coming out to witness the 9th Wave North West Carnival Initiative parade event on Monday night.
The route was lined with people of all ages, many of them in fancy dress themselves.
Tens of thousands from across Ireland and abroad have gathered for the four day festival across Derry, Strabane and Inishowen.